What the two new Bharat Bond ETF NFOs mean for subscribers

The new ETFs

The new fund offers (NFOs) will run from 14 to 17 July but you can invest in them later too since they are open-ended schemes. The Bharat Bond ETFs launched in December 2019 continue to trade in the market. The expense ratio for Bharat Bond ETFs is capped at 0.0005%. Other active debt funds, typically, have it in the 0.1-0.5% range, even for low-cost direct plans. The two Bharat Bond ETFs are mandated to track the Bharat Bond indices which consist exclusively of PSUs. The indices that the new five-year and 11-year ETFs track have yields of 5.72% and 6.79%, respectively, as on 1 July.