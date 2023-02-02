What this Budget has on offer for HNIs
The reduction in surcharge rate from 37% to 25%, is a nudge by the government to make HNIs adopt the new tax regime
In a major relief to high-net-worth individuals, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in the highest surcharge rate from 37% to 25%, for those paying taxes under the new tax regime.
