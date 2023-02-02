What this Budget has on offer for HNIs

In Budget 2023, the surcharge rate of 37% has been slashed to 25%, but only to those in the new tax regime. “Highest surcharge shall be 25% for income above ₹2 crore. This would reduce the maximum rate (for those with income more than ₹5 crore) from about 42.7% to about 39%," said Nirmala Sitharaman in her fifth Budget speech since 2019.