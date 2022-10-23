What to consider before selecting an index fund

A not-so-sophisticated investor might be lured to an index fund whose return is higher than the index or other index funds. The sophisticated ones care about how closely the fund is replicating the index return. The key performance statistic for evaluating index funds is tracking error (TE) which captures the deviation between the fund’s return and benchmark’s return. Sebi has provided norms for TE. The fund return can deviate from the index return for two reasons. One, due to the expenses in managing the fund portfolio as it is a real portfolio, whereas the underlying index is a paper portfolio. Low expense ratio (ER) is not a guarantee but a necessity for return replication. The table shows the ER for Nifty 50-based index funds (only select funds). All these funds hold the same securities in virtually identical percentages. Yet, they have substantially different ERs. Under direct as well as regular plan, the difference between the highest and lowest ER is 80 bps. The difference between the ERs under direct plan and regular plan is also noticeable and in some cases is as high as 81 bps.