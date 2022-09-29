What to consider while buying health insurance for family

The underwriting for a home loan and life insurance is done independently. In life insurance, the coverage and the premium is dependent on the age and health status of the applicant. If an individual is not earning, then the sum assured usually does not exceed ₹50 lakh. This sum assured approved by the insurer need not be equal to the home loan amount. Notwithstanding this, it is possible for both co-applicants to take a life insurance policy.