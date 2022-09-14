What to consider while opting for these new add-ons in motor insurance

People owning multiple vehicles should go for these covers because even if some of your vehicles are used less, you will not have to pay higher premium amount for own damage cover. If the vehicle is used less, you will be charged a lower premium and vice-versa. People who prefer using public transport more than private vehicles, especially in metro cities or are working from home, can also consider these covers. Go Digit General Insurance company is the first insurer to offer this as an add-on cover to the ‘Own Damage’ part of the policy. This cover will be available very soon in the market. Do note that the third-party premium would not be affected by these coverages as that is determined by Irdai.