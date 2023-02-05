What to do if I don’t get intimation of ITR?

It is assumed that your query refers to the income-tax return for financial year (FY) 2021-22. The tax return filed and duly verified, is initially reviewed and processed by the tax authorities under the provisions of section 143(1) of the act for any prima facie adjustments required. Once the electronic processing is completed, an intimation is generated and sent to the taxpayer. As per the provisions, the tax authorities can’t send an intimation under section 143(1) after the expiry of nine months from the end of the FY in which return is filed. In your case, as tax return for FY 2021-22 was filed and verified during FY 2022-23, the intimation can be sent by 31 Dec ember 2023.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}