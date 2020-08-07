What to do if you get a scrutiny notice from the tax department

A taxpayer should not take the scrutiny notice lightly and must respond to it on a timely basis. “If a person fails to comply with the scrutiny notice, the assessing officer can resort to best judgment assessment under Section 144 of the Act, wherein the assessing officer can compute the income of the taxpayer based on his best judgment. In addition to it, a penalty of ₹10,000 under Section 272A is also applied," said Bhatia.