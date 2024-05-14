What to do when a seller fails to disclose significant property defects
Generally, the seller is bound to disclose any material defect in the property in the seller’s title of which they are aware and the purchaser cannot in the ordinary course discover
After purchasing a charming old bungalow in Goa, I discovered significant structural issues that the seller had not disclosed during the sale process. This has led to unexpected repair costs and potential safety concerns for my family. What legal remedies are available to a property buyer if the seller fails to disclose significant property defects during the sale?
—Name withheld on request