Many firms offering online tax filing services have mushroomed in the last few years. But as the income tax department simplified the process of filing income tax returns (ITR) over the years, a few with a focus on individual taxpayers have also started shutting shops. On 31 March, H&R Block India, one of the biggest online tax return preparers (TRPs), winded up its operations in India. “The pre-filled ITR forms are a big disruption to the business of online tax filing website," said Vaibhav Sankla, former managing director of H&R Block India. Also, from financial year 2020-21, the government has brought in an alternative tax system under which lower tax rate will be applicable if an individual doesn’t opt for deductions. This system further takes away complexities associated with filing ITR for those who opt for the new tax regime.

MAINTAIN YOUR RECORDS

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is expected to notify the new ITR forms for assessment year 2020-21 soon. During the upcoming tax filing season, if you are using an online tax filing portal, make sure you keep a record of important documents with you.

Typically, it’s the individual that provides all the documents, including Form 16, Form 26AS, details of transactions that have resulted in capital gains or loss and so on, to the TRPs. “While the taxpayer provides all documents, it’s the service provider that does the calculation under each head. The assessee needs to download and preserve a copy of the calculations the service provider has done," said Sankla.

In the future, if the income tax department finds any discrepancies in your returns, and asks for clarification, you will need to refer to these tax calculations to present your case. Say, a taxpayer had bought and sold stocks and had capital gains, and on the basis of the documents provided by the taxpayer, the service provider calculated the gains. There is a specific way in which the gains are calculated, in some cases assumptions or interpretations of tax rules may differ among different TRPs. If the taxpayer’s service provider is no longer in business and he doesn’t have the calculation sheet, he could find it difficult to present his case to the assessing officer.

It’s also important to preserve such documents because a platform could make a mistake in filing returns. Though such events are rare, they have happened in the past. If the error doesn’t catch the assessee’s attention at the time of submission, the tax department holds the individual responsible for deliberately not disclosing information. “No matter which intermediary is used for filing taxes, a taxpayer must keep a record of all related documents. These documents may be in electronic format but must be able to satisfy the tax officer of the ITR filed should any query arise," said Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, ClearTax, a tax filing and investing portal.

BE PROACTIVE

Typically, before shutting operations, a service provider would inform its customers in advance. In such a case, tax experts suggest that individuals also need to check their account on the government’s online tax filing portal. There could be a notice, additional tax demand or clarification that the department could have sought. If something like that appears, taxpayers should get it resolved by the existing service provider before it shuts shop.

Ashwini Kumar Sharma contributed to the story

