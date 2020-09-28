What to expect if your lending app gets banned

“Several Chinese fintech apps generally provide short-term (7-21 days) loan facilities with small ticket sizes (below ₹20,000), but these loans are generally fully secured by the Chinese fintechs, so there is no credit or fraud risk involved for the NBFCs. If some of these apps are no longer allowed to operate, since most of the loans are short-term, they are likely to be recovered before the fintechs stop operation. If they are not, they will be repaid by the Chinese fintech," he said, adding that for borrowers, there will be little concern from a credit score perspective.