What to keep in mind before taking a loan to buy a used car

Factors such as the type and age of the car matter when you go for a loan for used cars. “For instance, the average lifespan of a car is usually considered to be 15 years. Most banks may not fund a car older than 8-10 years. In this case, the tenor of the loan will not exceed the same time span. So, if you are buying a five-year-old car, your loan tenor will not be more than three to five years. Also, most banks will not finance more than three re-sales," said Kaul.