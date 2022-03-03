What to keep in mind while choosing an insurance company

In case the person survives for 100 years, then the maturity value is paid. The maturity value depends on the type of the underlying plan. If it is a ULIP plan, then the fund value as on the date of maturity would be payable. However, if it is a participating endowment plan, then the maturity value comprises the sum assured, and the accrued bonuses declared by the insurer. If the insured dies before attaining 100 years, then the higher of the guaranteed death benefit and investment value is payable. Investment value in the case of ULIP is the fund value, and in the case of a participating endowment plan is the sum assured and the accrued bonuses.