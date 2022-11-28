What to know about RMDs and retirement planning

A couple has an IRA valued at $100,000. They decide against converting to a Roth; they think it’s a mistake to pay the taxes upfront. If the IRA doubles in value over the couple’s lifetime to $200,000—and if the tax rate when they withdraw those funds is 30%—they will end up with $140,000 ($200,000 less the $60,000 paid in taxes). The couple’s next-door neighbors also have an IRA worth $100,000, and they decide to convert to a Roth. If the tax rate is the same 30%, the tax upfront on the conversion is $30,000, leaving the couple with $70,000 in a Roth IRA. If this amount doubles in value over their lifetime, the couple ends up with $140,000—the same amount as the couple who decided against converting.