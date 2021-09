We are assuming your risk profile will be aggressive long term for next at 7-10 years. You may divide your monthly contribution in equity and hybrid funds. About Rs1,500 each in Parag Parikh Flexi Cap, Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund, Mirae Asset Mid Cap Fund, IDFC Sterling Value Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund, ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund. The remaining Rs1,000 can be invested in Kotak Small Cap Fund. This way your portfolio will be diversified across asset class, category, scheme, and the asset management company. It is also advisable to keep reviewing your portfolio at least once a year.