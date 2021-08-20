What to look out for when you put your money in IPOs

Financials: While reading a balance sheet and profit and loss statement may not be easy for all, a retail investor can, with the help of the DRHP and balance sheet, look out for the following financial aspects of a company: Consistent increase in revenue and profit over the past five to 10 years (for loss-making companies, operating margins can be observed); positive and increasing free cash flows and cash flows from operating activities; low debt-to-equity ratio and reducing debt; unexplained jumps in revenue and profit in the year the IPO is being floated; huge debts and liabilities; a large number of subsidiaries, and the presence of numerous inter-company transactions.