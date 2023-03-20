What treatment does my insurance cover?2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 11:25 PM IST
Ayush treatment taken in a government hospital or in any institute recognized by government and/or accredited by quality council of India/national accreditation board on health is covered under most of the health indemnity policies.
Many people prefer alternative treatments to allopathy. Are such treatments covered under health insurance policies? Are these also offered under cashless claim facilities at their network hospitals also?
