What treatment does my insurance cover?

For example: In a situation where a person has a liability of ₹10 lakh for hospitalization, and if he has a health top up plan for ₹10 lakh over and above the base health plan with a deductible of ₹3 lakh, then the hospitalization bill will be paid by a combination of both policies i.e. ₹3 lakh from the base policy of the corporate (in this example) plus ₹7 lakh from the health top-up plan. Such covers are available at very affordable premium rates.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}