What trending funds mean and why investors should be wary of them

Trending funds are often displayed prominently on app home pages, search results pages, and promotional materials put out by many fintech apps. These apps utilize eye-catching pictures, banners, or carousel placements to gain attention. However, their emphasis on past performance may give significance to short-term gains while underplaying risks. Key components such as expense ratios, risk variables, and investment strategies are sometimes provided in a simplified or condensed form, which could lead investors to take rash decisions without sufficient research. Even though investing in such advertised or trending funds doesn’t necessarily align with their financial goals, users may be persuaded to do so because of the incentives or other rewards.