What type of health insurance is best for seniors?

It’s good that you want to cover yourself & your wife under a comprehensive health insurance cover. Considering medical inflation and the uncertain environment we live in, 3 lakhs sum insured is very less. You should at least have 10 lakh sum insured to cope with rising medical bills. Since you recently got married it is important that you keep in mind the maternity benefit while deciding which plan to go for. Maternity benefits in your health insurance coverage are designed mainly for expecting couples to protect them from costs incurred during delivery. Some plans worth considering are Care Health Insurance’-Joy Today/Joy Tomorrow, Niva Bupa Health Premia & Future Generali Super Saver Plan. One should always have a retail health Insurance over & above their corporate health Insurance policy.