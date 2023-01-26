What type of insurance cover should a senior citizen buy?

You can get a health insurance policy for your son. While the presence of a major health condition reduces the chance of issuance of a health policy, it does not make it zero. In such a case, the insurance company can underwrite the policy in other ways. For instance, the insurance company may specify ‘nephrotic syndrome’ as a pre-existing ailment and exclude it for the specific waiting period, between 2 and 4 years. Second, insurers may want to issue the policy with a certain loading on standard premium, exclude the ailment as a pre-existing disease, and cover after 2 to 4 years. Third, the insurer could permanently exclude some illnesses and issue the policy. This would allow you to claim for all other ailments except the specifically named exclusion.