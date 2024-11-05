What types of credit card fraud should small business owners be aware of?

Starting a new business is not easy. It requires a great idea and sufficient finances. Even if you manage both, there are chances of fraud. However, there are many means through which you can avoid frauds.

What is credit card fraud? It is the act of using a person’s credit card or account without their knowledge. It aims to make unauthorised transactions, including withdrawing money without the consent of the owner.

It is a form of identity theft and can be done in many ways, including stealing credit card or account details or opening a new account.

Types of credit card fraud

Theft of credit card: One of the most common forms of credit card theft is stealing of a physical credit card. This allows the fraudster to make unauthorised transactions through your card. This could be done either by stealing your wallet or breaking your store etc. Therefore, it is advised to keep your card in a safe and secure place. However, physical credit cards might not have many consequences these days as cards have many layers of protection.

Stealing credit card information: It is fraud when sensitive credit card information is stolen when making transactions. This fraud does not require a physical credit card. Cheaters get sensitive information on the dark web, through phishing scams, or through other data leakage methods. In such scams, it becomes difficult to identify fraudsters as online presence ensures anonymity.

Credit card account fraud: In this type of fraud, scamsters get access to your online credit card account and make fraudulent transactions. It is difficult to detect and stop such transactions once the fraudster gets access to your account. This type of fraud does not require a physical credit card.

New credit card account: In this type of fraud, instead of accessing your original credit card account, the fraudster creates a new account with the existing information. It uses the new account to make unauthorised transactions.

What does it mean for small business? Credit card fraud can lead to severe losses for small businesses. Businesses will have to pay for costs associated with processing fraudulent transactions. You will also lose time and resources for detecting such frauds and addressing them.

Additionally, if a customer loses credit information after providing information to your business, this might lead to credibility issues. A customer might choose not to shop from your brand again.

How do you prevent fraud as a small business owner?

Robust verification process: Before starting a small business, make sure to have a solid verification process. For online purchases, ensure to have an address verification system (AVS) and CVV number for every transaction. Businesses use AVS to verify if a customer's billing address matches the address associated with their credit card. For offline purchases, check the government-approved identity proof of customers to avoid fraud.

Check purchases: Beware of unusual shopping patterns. Check orders that have a different billing and shipping address or customers who use different cards to make payment for a single purchase. These might be signs of a fraudulent transaction.

Update your system: Always make sure to keep your Pos machines and online platforms. Outdated systems are more prone to cyberattacks and phishing scams.

Adopt the latest technology: Opt for an EMV chip-enabled card reader. This will provide a unique code for every transaction which avoids duplication by fraudsters. Choose 3D Secure technology for online transactions. This provides added security to online transactions. Shoppers will have to verify themselves with banks before making the purchase. Additionally, encrypt user data to avoid breach of information.

Educate employees: Train and educate your employees about fraud and the latest technical developments to address such issues in the credit card space.

