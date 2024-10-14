Unlock 20+ Credit Cards from all Leading Providers in just few clicks!

Check Eligibility

What types of insurance are commonly offered by credit cards?

Credit Cards: They have evolved into essential financial tools, offering insurance benefits like travel and purchase protection. Understanding these options and their terms can safeguard cardholders against unexpected events and help maintain good credit standing.

Dakshita Ojha
Published14 Oct 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Credit Cards Insurance: Life's full of surprises. Credit card life insurance can offer a financial safety net for unexpected events.
Credit Cards Insurance: Life’s full of surprises. Credit card life insurance can offer a financial safety net for unexpected events.

In today’s fast-paced financial landscape, credit cards have evolved beyond just a means of payment. They now serve as a vital financial tool that offers various supplementary benefits, including diverse insurance coverage. Understanding the available insurance options can provide essential protection against unexpected events, enhancing the value of your credit card.

The role of credit card insurance

Credit card insurance, often available for a nominal monthly fee, can protect your credit rating during challenging times. This can be particularly beneficial if you face unexpected financial difficulties, helping you maintain a good standing with lending institutions.

Enjoy unmatched benefits - Check eligibility instantly!

Lifetime free Credit Card

No credit score required

Check Eligibility
Also Read | Credit cards: What are the different types of fees and how to avoid them?

Key types of credit card insurance

Credit Life Insurance: This coverage ensures that if a cardholder passes away or is unable to manage their credit card balance due to incapacity or unemployment, the outstanding debt is paid off by the bank.

Credit Disability Insurance: If a cardholder becomes disabled due to a medical condition, this insurance covers the minimum payments on the card for a specified period. However, it does not cover purchases made after the onset of the disability.

Involuntary Unemployment Insurance: Should a cardholder lose their job involuntarily, this insurance will cover the minimum payment due on their credit card. Similar to disability insurance, it does not cover any new purchases made after job loss.

Purchase Protection Insurance: This benefit reimburses cardholders for items purchased with their credit card that are damaged or stolen, providing peace of mind for major purchases.

Additional insurance coverage offered by credit cards

Many credit cards come with enhanced insurance benefits that cater to specific needs:

Travel Insurance: Some cards offer comprehensive travel insurance that covers lost baggage, trip cancellations, and even medical emergencies while travelling. Claims can often be made for missing luggage if it’s not found within a specific time frame.

Accidental Death Insurance: Certain credit cards provide a waiver of the outstanding balance in the event of accidental death, offering additional security for cardholders’ families.

Accident Insurance: Depending on the card type, this insurance covers death or injury due to accidents, with varying coverage amounts. For example, coverage for road accidents might range from 2,00,000 to 4,00,000, while aviation accidents could be covered up to 40,00,000.

Purchase Protection: This feature typically covers damage or theft of items purchased within a specific timeframe, allowing claims of up to 50,000.

Also Read | What are secured credit cards and how do they work?

Top banks offering credit card insurance

Standard Chartered Bank: The Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Credit Card provides extensive travel and medical insurance up to USD 200,000 for international travellers, alongside exclusive features for priority banking customers.

HDFC Bank: The HDFC Bank Regalia Credit Card offers luxury and extensive insurance benefits, including coverage for air accidental death and emergency medical expenses while abroad.

IndusInd Bank: The IndusInd Bank Aura Credit Card includes unique benefits, such as 10,000 for lost baggage, 50,000 for passport loss, and 25,000 for various travel inconveniences.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The Kotak Royale Signature Credit Card protects against fraudulent transactions with a cover of 2,50,000, applicable for up to seven days prior to reporting the loss.

Axis Bank: The Axis Bank Privilege Credit Card features an impressive air accident coverage of 2,50,00,000 and purchase protection up to 1,00,000, alongside coverage for lost travel documents.

Also Read | Credit cards: What are the benefits and how are they different from debit cards?

Conclusion

Credit cards offer a myriad of insurance benefits that provide financial security in unforeseen circumstances. From purchase protection and extended warranties to comprehensive travel insurance and liability coverage, these insurance options can significantly enhance your financial planning.

However, it's crucial to meticulously review the terms and conditions of each insurance coverage to fully understand the specific benefits, limitations, and eligibility requirements. By leveraging these insurance options, cardholders can enjoy greater peace of mind, knowing they are protected against life’s unpredictability.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

Instant Approval
Wide Choices
Apply Now

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceWhat types of insurance are commonly offered by credit cards?
Know your CIBIL Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.
HomeMarketsPremiumCredit CardMint Shorts

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.