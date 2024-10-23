What types of travel insurance are offered through credit cards; check list here

Travelling the world is an exhilarating experience, but it's essential to be prepared for the unexpected. Many credit cards come with built-in travel insurance features that provide financial protection against a variety of travel-related incidents. From trip cancellations and disruptions to lost luggage and medical emergencies, these benefits can offer both peace of mind and significant savings.

Understanding credit cards A credit card is a plastic card issued by a bank or financial institution, allowing you to borrow money for purchases. When you use your credit card, you're essentially taking out a loan, and the amount spent is added to your credit card balance. You then have a specific period to repay this balance.

Enjoy unmatched benefits - Check eligibility instantly! Lifetime free Credit Card No credit score required Check Eligibility

Also Read | 4 best balance transfer credit cards in India for 2024

What is travel insurance offered by credit cards? Credit card travel insurance is a valuable benefit that provides financial protection while travelling. These insurance benefits typically cover a range of scenarios, including trip cancellations, interruptions, lost or delayed baggage, medical emergencies, and even rental car insurance.

Benefits of travel insurance offered by credit cards Vacation cancellation: This coverage reimburses non-recoverable expenses if you need to cancel or shorten your trip due to illness, injury, or a family emergency. It protects you from financial strain in unforeseen situations. Trip delay: This insurance covers additional expenses incurred during your trip, often compensating for costs such as extended hotel stays, meals, and other incidental expenses due to delays. Lost or delayed baggage: This coverage typically reimburses you for lost, stolen, or delayed luggage, helping you replace essential items and providing peace of mind while travelling. Medical emergencies: This policy covers illnesses or injuries that occur while travelling, including emergency evacuation if necessary, ensuring you receive proper medical care. Travel accident insurance: This coverage provides financial assistance if you die or suffer a disability while travelling, offering support to you or your beneficiaries during difficult times.

Also Read | Best credit cards for free lounge access in 2024

Credit card insurance coverage Coverage limits : The main differentiator among credit cards is the maximum amount that can be claimed. Premium cards generally offer higher coverage limits.

: The main differentiator among credit cards is the maximum amount that can be claimed. Premium cards generally offer higher coverage limits. Types of covered trips : Some cards may limit coverage to domestic travel, while others include international trips.

: Some cards may limit coverage to domestic travel, while others include international trips. Specific exclusions : Pre-existing medical conditions, high-risk activities, and travel to certain destinations may not be covered.

: Pre-existing medical conditions, high-risk activities, and travel to certain destinations may not be covered. Length of coverage : Some policies limit coverage to a maximum of 30 or 60 days per trip.

: Some policies limit coverage to a maximum of 30 or 60 days per trip. Supplemental benefits: Additional benefits, such as rental car insurance and purchase protection, may also be included. Eligibility criteria for credit card travel insurance benefits Card type: Not all credit cards offer travel insurance. Typically, such coverage is available with Platinum or Gold cards. Travel booking: Coverage usually activates only if the travel booking is made using the credit card that offers the insurance. Age limit: Some benefits, like travel accident insurance, may have age restrictions. Residence: The cardholder typically needs to be a citizen of the country where the card is issued. Activation: Some benefits may require you to notify the card issuer prior to travelling. Documentation: When filing a claim, you will need to provide documentation such as receipts, travel itineraries, and medical reports.

Also Read | What are the key milestones in the history of credit cards?