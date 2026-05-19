West Bengal's ‘Annapurna’ yojana: Beneficiaries, scheme amount, eligibility, how to apply & more — All you need to know

The West Bengal cabinet has approved the government's proposed ‘Annapurna’ scheme, which aims to provide ₹3,000 monthly assistance to women in the state from 1 June (next month), according to a PTI report.

Speaking at a press conference, the state's Women, Child, and Social Welfare Minister Agnimitra Paul told reporters that this was decided at the cabinet meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna on 18 May. Another scheme for women that was given the green light is free travel in government-run buses from 1 June, she added.

“The cabinet gave a nod to the ‘Annapurna’ scheme of ₹3,000 monthly assistance to women from June 1. It also approved a proposal to allow free travel for women in government-run buses from next month,” she said after the second meeting of the state council of ministers.

The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also approved formation of the Seventh State Pay Commission to revise state employees' salaries upward. Paul added that the state government has decided to hold a cabinet meeting every 15 days (fortnightly).

West Bengal's Annapurna Yojana: What we know What is the scheme? A financial support scheme for women, the Annapurna scheme was proposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during its election campaign in the eastern state.

What is the amount credit? Its promises included free travel for women in state-run buses and ₹3,000 monthly — up from the TMC government's ₹1,500 provided under the ‘Lakhsmir Bhandar’ scheme.

Who is eligible? All eligible women in the state registered for the credit. “Those currently receiving assistance under the previous government's Lakshmir Bhandar scheme will be automatically entitled to the Annapurna Yojna. There is no need to reapply for it. Money will be sent through direct bank transfer,” Paul said.

She further added that women who applied for citizenship under the CAA and approached tribunals for inclusion in voter rolls in the wake of the SIR exercise, are also allowed to receive ‘Annapurna’ scheme benefits.

Will existing Lakshmir Bhandar scheme continue? No, the Annapurna scheme will replace the former Mamata Banerjee government's existing Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, which offers ₹1,500 in monetary assistance to women.

How can new applicants register? According to Paul, the state government will soon launch a web portal to facilitate fresh applications for the programme from those who had yet to receive the financial assistance.

Bengal govt: 7th pay commission, DA hike The state on 18 May also approved, in principle, forming its 7th state pay commission to decide salary and dearness allowance (DA) hikes for state government employees, educational institutions, government corporation and board staff, and state government-aided bodies.

Paul said the scope of pay hike would also extend to the staff of statutory entities like civic bodies, local bodies, education boards and those working in state-run education institutions. “The details of the commission's set-up will be duly notified,” she added, without specifying its date of implementation.

On DA hike, the minister confirmed that the issue was not on the agenda of Monday's meeting. (With inputs from Agencies)