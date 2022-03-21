What will 10 lakh investment fetch in 30 yrs?

Investments including that in SIPs can be made via direct plans. You can go directly to the fund houses or visit their websites to do the investment in a direct plan. Alternatively, there are many robo-advisory firms/websites which also facilitate investments in direct plans. The tax rate as per the current Income-Tax (I-T) act on investments in listed equities is @ 10% (surcharge and cess applicable) for equities that are held for more than one year from the date of purchase.

