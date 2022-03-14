What will be the status of an OCI cardholder for I-T purpose?

Interest income from bank accounts in India will be taxable in India. However, you may claim a deduction up to ₹50,000 under Section 80TTB available for senior citizens aged 60 years or more during the relevant FY if you qualify as a “resident" of India under the Income-tax law. If you qualify as an RNOR under the Income-tax law, you can claim exemption from Income-tax on interest income on foreign currency deposits with scheduled banks. Also, if the deposits with Indian banks/public companies were made with inward remittance of convertible foreign exchange while you were non-resident, you can claim a lower tax rate of 20% (plus applicable surcharge and cess) even after qualifying resident, till the encashment of such deposits by electing for such option in the ITR if such option is beneficial to you.