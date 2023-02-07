What will happen if a man dies without leaving a testament?

Succession certificate is a document that gives the right to inherit the assets to the legal heirs of those who die intestate. On the other hand if one makes a will, one can clearly define and choose specific beneficiary for a specific asset, unlike the default succession law. In case your father does not make a will, then his assets will bequeath equally between you and your brother as per the Hindu Succession Act. Will formation is a straightforward process and can be concluded fairly quickly. We would suggest to have an open discussion with your father regarding the same since he would may want his assets to be bequeathed as per his wishes and not as per the standard practice law.

