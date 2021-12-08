What works and what does not in silver exchange-traded funds

Given the volatility and the resulting high bid-ask spread variations may need the enabling provision of tapping into exchange as a source of liquidity which has been provided for. Capping gross exposure to 100% helps as it will keep risks contained. On the other modalities, while LBMA silver daily spot-fixing price has been chosen as the benchmark for silver ETFs, the same hasn’t been stipulated for the valuation of the fund’s assets where it is expected to ascertain the fair market value which would largely be the price operational in the domestic markets. Many times there is a disparity between the LBMA equivalent Indian rupee-denominated silver prices and domestic prices. This differential might result in higher tracking error, which is nothing but an anomaly in comparison. Prices for both benchmark and valuation should be aligned. The regulator has proposed the appointment of a dedicated fund manager for commodity-based funds like gold ETFs and silver ETFs. We believe that since these products are passively managed there isn’t a need for a dedicated fund manager or the list of funds may not be restricted to only include commodity funds for that fund manager. However, we do agree that such fund managers should have adequate knowledge and understanding of the commodity markets.

