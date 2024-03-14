What you can do if your home loan interest rate is more than 9%
Summary
- The lowest home loan rate on offer today is 8.3%. Many large lenders have grouped around 8.5.
Inflation and interest rates have remained higher for longer than expected. Homeowners stuck with elevated home loan interest rates have been hurting. Inflation continues to be volatile. There were expectations of a repo rate cut by now, but the wait has gotten longer. So, here’s a primer on what homeowners with sticky rates can do while we wait for the repo rate to fall.