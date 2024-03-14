What you can do if your home loan interest rate is more than 9%

Check your benchmark

About 95% of home loans in India have floating interest rates. These rates have an underlying benchmark rate—essentially the reference rate basis which the final rate is calculated. Since October 2019, the benchmark for home loans is the repo rate (which is at 6.50 today). Loans given by banks between April 2016 and October 2019 were benchmarked to the MCLR, or marginal cost of funds based lending rate. Before MCLR, there was the base rate. As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had frequently highlighted, loan rates with older benchmarks got sticky in high-inflation periods. The RBI would cut interest rates, but consumers would receive only a fraction of the cuts. Therefore, if you’re on an older benchmark from before 2020, it’s possibly a pricier loan. In that case, consider moving to a repo-linked loan.