What you gain from buying one policy for multiple vehicles4 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 11:34 PM IST
- Buying a combined policy for multiple vehicles can help you save on premiums
If you own more than one vehicle or are planning to buy a second vehicle in your name, then you can opt for a motor floater insurance policy. Only a few insurers, including ICICI Lombard and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, sell such policies. However, before you zero in on such a policy, you should carefully read the terms and conditions to avoid any confusion at the time of claim settlement.