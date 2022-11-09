What you gain from buying one policy for multiple vehicles

How it works: If you have two vehicles or more, the car with the highest Insured Declared Value (IDV) typically becomes the primary vehicle, and the IDV of the primary vehicle becomes the floater sum insured for the policy. All other vehicles with IDV lesser than primary vehicles become secondary vehicles. “The premium of motor floater policy is calculated as per the premium of the primary vehicle, and the insurer applies a certain floater loading for every secondary vehicle," said T A Ramalingam, chief technical officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.