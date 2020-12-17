What you must know about PFRDA's OTP-based authentication for old NPS accounts

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) in a circular issued on 3 December 2020 has announced that the legacy National Pension System (NPS) subscribers, whose accounts were opened before the launch of one-time password (OTP)-based authentication feature, can also now access their NPS account via OTP authentication.

Earlier this year, the PFRDA adopted several measures to increase the outreach of the NPS. The PFRDA announced that subscribers can open their new NPS accounts through OTP-based authentication process. The PFRDA also allowed customers to open an online NPS account through e-signature. It has permitted Aadhaar-based offline paperless know-your-customer (KYC) process for new customers while opening an NPS account.

What are legacy NPS accounts?

PFRDA extended the facility of OTP-based authentication for legacy NPS accounts. As per the circular issued on 3 December 2020, "Legacy Accounts are those accounts which were opened before the launch of OTP based authentication feature by Central Record Keeping Agencies (CRAs) or Points of Presence (POPS) but physical forms with respect to these accounts are not yet received by CRAs." There are two CRAs in the NPS—NSDL and KFintech.

The circular further states the following.

This option will be available only to eligible legacy accounts i.e. only those accounts in which e-mail IDs and/or mobile numbers are registered, provided that all other requirements under the subscriber registration process as prescribed by the authority are complied with.

NPS subscribers for whom the physical forms are not yet received at CRA are allowed to authenticate either through Aadhaar-based e-sign or OTP at the technology platform of either of the CRA or of the associated POPs.

Here's how subscribers can authenticate their legacy NPS account via OTP:

As per the circular, "To avail the facility of OTP based authentication at CRA platform, both the e-mail ID, as well as the mobile number of subscribers, should be available in the records of CRA."

Process of OTP-based authentication

Log on to the websites of eNPS of the respective CRA. They are NSDL (enps.nsdl.com) and KFintech (enps.kfintech.com).

Click on the button "National Pension System".

Click on the button "Registration".

Click on option "OTP Authentication/eSign".

Provide details submitted at the time of registration such as acknowledgement no., acknowledgement date, and date of birth or first name, date of birth and email address.

OTP authentication option will be displayed to the subscriber along with "eSign".

Select "OTP Authentication" option and click on the "Generate OTP" button.

Two distinct OTPs will be delivered on the mobile and email ID, respectively, of the subscriber available in the CRA records. Enter both the OTPs to complete the process.

