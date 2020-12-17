What you must know about PFRDA's OTP-based authentication for old NPS accounts

PFRDA extended the facility of OTP-based authentication for legacy NPS accounts. As per the circular issued on 3 December 2020, "Legacy Accounts are those accounts which were opened before the launch of OTP based authentication feature by Central Record Keeping Agencies (CRAs) or Points of Presence (POPS) but physical forms with respect to these accounts are not yet received by CRAs." There are two CRAs in the NPS—NSDL and KFintech.