What you need to know about inheriting assets abroad

For example, someone living and working in the UK for an extended period but still having economic and cultural ties with India can be considered as a domicile of India. Pradhan provides another example—if the deceased was a resident of the UAE, but was a citizen of India or had his permanent establishment in India, then the court will distribute the movable assets as per the law of the deceased’s country of domicile, which in this case is likely to be India.

