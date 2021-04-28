What you need to know about preparing a Will

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid-19 has brought home the risk of mortality, especially at an early age. The suffering for the surviving members following the death of the head of the family can get aggravated due to legal disputes. During these uncertain times, Mint explains why making a Will is important.
1. Why is it important to prepare a Will?
If a person dies intestate (without a will), the law of succession (Hindu, Shariah, etc.) comes into effect. This not only increases the scope for legal disputes, but also increases the processing time for inheritance. So if you want to bequeath some assets to your spouse, some others in different proportions among your children or make provision for your parents, a properly executed will with clear instructions helps make a smooth transition. Note that nominations are not the answer, as a nominee is just the custodian of an asset, and may not be the legal heir. A Will supersedes nomination.