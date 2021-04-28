What you need to know about preparing a Will

If a person dies intestate (without a will), the law of succession (Hindu, Shariah, etc.) comes into effect. This not only increases the scope for legal disputes, but also increases the processing time for inheritance. So if you want to bequeath some assets to your spouse, some others in different proportions among your children or make provision for your parents, a properly executed will with clear instructions helps make a smooth transition. Note that nominations are not the answer, as a nominee is just the custodian of an asset, and may not be the legal heir. A Will supersedes nomination.

