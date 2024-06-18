What you need to know about secured credit cards
Summary
- Secured credit cards can help build credit history for banking customers with lower credit scores
Credit cards offer rewards, cashbacks, and discounts on purchases. Timely payments can boost your credit score. However, not everyone qualifies for a credit card. The lack of a credit history or a poor credit score can prevent you from obtaining one. This is where secured credit cards come into play, bridging the gap for those with limited credit history.