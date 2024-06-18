What you need to know about secured credit cards

The payment cycles of secured credit cards are the same as those of unsecured cards, but the difference is in the interest rates. Secured cards may come with lower interest rates because the issuing bank already has an underlying security in the form of the FD. For example, a large issuer advertises a revolving rate of 1.99% per month, or 23.88% annually, for secured cards whereas its rates on other cards go up to 3.49% to 3.75% per month.