What you need to know about the 7.15% floating-rate bonds

Another parameter of a comparison is the returns. Comparing the potential returns of debt funds, which are affected by credit and interest rate risk with a fixed rate product is difficult. However, a rough method of estimating debt fund returns is to look at their yield-to-maturity (YTM) minus expense ratio. The YTM for most debt funds, other than those taking on lot of credit risk currently is in the 5-6% range. Even if we take the expense ratio to be zero, this is a lot lower than the 7.15% on the bonds. At the shorter-end, debt funds have YTMs of 4-5%.