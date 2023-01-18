What you should do if PPF, NSC accounts become 'inoperative' after maturity

Public Provident Fund (PPF), Nation al Savings Certificate (NSC), other small saving schemes' accountholders having its account freezed under code 'INOP,' it would mean the account has matured without any extension. As per the latest office order issued by the Department of Post under the Ministry of Communication, freezing of small saving schemes accounts get matured but not closed after three years of maturity. The order has been issued to make the CBS system robust, incremental changes are implemented to ensure that the risk of misappropriation involved in CBS operations is minimized.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}