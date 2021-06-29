What you should know about your life insurance nominee

Rishabh Tiwari had purchased a term life insurance policy 15 years prior to his death at the age of 50. Since he was unmarried at the time he purchased the policy, Tiwari named his mother as a nominee in the proposal form. But when he created a Will at the age of 45, he assigned the policy benefits to his wife. He appears to have completely forgotten that he had nominated his mother earlier to receive the death benefits. In the given case, it is crucial to understand who will receive the death benefit.