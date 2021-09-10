What you should know while shopping with BNPL

BNPL vs credit card: A BNPL can be used only with a partner merchant, offline or online. A credit card can be used with any business that accepts it as a payment mode, offline or online, plus the user gets an interest-free period. You could make cash withdrawals from your card, which is not a BNPL feature. Your credit card limit may also be much higher in comparison. Card dues attract interest. On premium cards, you also pay joining and renewal fees. If you do not have a stable pay or a sturdy credit score, you will have difficulties in using, or availing of credit cards.

