What's better than a personal loan? Borrow against your assets. Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 12:15 AM IST
- This can help you meet your urgent cash requirements at a cheaper rate, without hurting your long-term goals
Investments in fixed deposit (FD), insurance, Provident fund (PF), securities and gold do not just earn returns for your long-term goals. These can be used to meet any urgent cash requirements as well. These financial assets can be collateralised to banks and non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) to borrow up to 90% of their market value for personal use.