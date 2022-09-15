What’s better than a personal loan? Borrow against your assets

The borrower has to repay the interest as per the repayment schedule set by the lender. The principal can be repaid along with interest during the loan term or the borrower can get it adjusted against the claim amount at the end of the policy term. On default of interest, it is added to the outstanding principal and gets compounded. Multiple defaults could lead to the loan amount exceeding the surrender value, which will cause the policy to lapse. In case the policyholder dies during the policy term, the outstanding principal and interest is deducted from the sum assured paid to the beneficiaries.