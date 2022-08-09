What’s lifestyle stagnation – and how a techie got over it

A nudge from his financial adviser, Ram Kalyan Medury, founder and CEO of Jama Wealth, a Sebi registered investment advisory firm, also helped. “My job as an adviser is also to show people that certain possibilities are well within their reach without jeopardizing their financial goals," said Medury. “Krishna’s financial goals are clear, he is right on track to achieve those goals and will be an empty nester in the next five years. So, why not spend a couple of extra lakhs on buying a bigger car so that he can enjoy his hard-earned money and create good memories with his family. People should not hesitate from opening up to possibilities that they can afford."

