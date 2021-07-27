DSP Investment Managers on Monday announced an old fund offer (OFO) of its flexicap fund (erstwhile DSP Equity Fund), which was launch in 1997. Through the product, the company is looking to remind investors of a portfolio that has been through various market cycles over 24 years.

The marketing strategy has come at a time when fund houses have been launching new fund offers (NFOs) to fill the gaps in their portfolio of products or launch a thematic fund when a particular sector or theme is doing well.

On the initiative, Kalpen Parekh, MD and CEO, DSP Investment Managers, said: “Many times, we ignore the old, even though it’s good. Through our OFO, we are re-introducing investors to a proven flexi cap fund with a track record of almost two and a half decades. A fund that focuses on simple rules of good investing - invest with good managements in good sectors and stick with them till they execute."

The DSP Flexi Cap Fund takes a structured approach to investing by focusing on business longevity, prudent management and growth sustainability (BMG framework). The fund looks to invest in companies having a high return on equity and profit growth across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. The idea is here to adapt to different market scenarios.

According to DSP Investment Managers, the fund’s portfolio is well diversified with 55-65 stocks, of which 60-70% are large-caps and 30-40% are mid-and small-caps as of 30 June 2021.

The fund has grown at an annualised growth rate of 19.3% since inception, and ₹1 lakh invested at inception would have grown to over ₹75 lakh by now.

Incepted on 29 April 1997, the fund has an asset under management (AUM) of ₹5,687 crore. Atul Bhole and Abhishek Ghosh are fund managers to the scheme.

The top five sectors in terms of weightage in the scheme are banks (20%), consumer durables (9%), insurance (8%), finance (7%) and software (7%).

