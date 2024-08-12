What's stopping AMCs, insurers from entering remote markets like Kargil?

The tribal residents of Kargil are exempt from paying taxes under Section 10(26) of the Income Tax Act on any income arising or accruing from any source in the scheduled areas and the entire income from dividends or interest on securities. This means that rental income or capital gain on real estate is not taxable as long as the property is in Kargil. However, properties bought elsewhere or incomes from businesses outside scheduled areas are taxable. Capital gains accrued through investing in the stock market or MFs are also taxable.