What's the best forex rate?

Whether you are planning to travel overseas or want to send money abroad, it's always a good idea to shop around for the best foreign exchange rate. From banks to travel aggregators and money changers, various companies sell foreign exchange. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To simplify your work, here is a list of INR-to-USD rates offered by large banks and travel aggregators. We recommend that you also check the commission charged by these players to ensure that you are getting the best deal.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!