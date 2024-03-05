What’s the difference between secured and unsecured personal loans? MintGenie explains
05 Mar 2024
Opting for a secured loan might be preferable if you aim for a lower interest rate, while an unsecured loan is a suitable choice for borrowers without tangible assets to offer as collateral.
Obtaining funds can be achieved through two avenues: secured loans and unsecured loans. Secured loans necessitate collateral, whereas unsecured loans do not. The choice of loan can impact terms, interest rates, and eligibility criteria, underscoring the importance of grasping the distinctions between them.
